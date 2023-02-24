Amazon Prime Free Games Announced for March 2023

For the month of March, there are as many as seven games in the list of Amazon Prime free games including Adios, I am Fish and more.

As a player, when you claim these games, you can keep them in your account forever! Let’s check out the list of games first and when they become available for Prime members.

Baldur’s Gate (2nd March)

(2nd March) I am Fish (9th March)

(9th March) Adios (9th March)

(9th March) Faraway 3: Arctic Escape (16th March)

(16th March) Peaky Blinders (23rd March)

(23rd March) Book of Demons (23rd March)

(23rd March) City of Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition (30th March)

Baldur’s Gate

The biggest game in this list is the Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition, which will be the first to be available for free. It’s a classic PC role-playing game and was launched about a decade ago, in 2013. However, it’s still in the limelight to date.

Also Read: No Man’s Sky PSVR 2 Update is Immersive and Designed for Virtual Reality

I am Fish

I am Fish is a successor to the challenging I am Bread game. If you need fun and if you’re willing to get frustrated to some extent, then you can try out this game. Four fishes are stranded outside the water tank, their home, and are trying to make it to the ocean. The visuals are captivating and it’s quite a tricky game. Be ready to fail very often while playing this game.

Other Games

Adios is a game that revolves around a pig farmer who permits the mob to remove the bodies from his farm. When he doesn’t want the arrangement, he gets into trouble.

Peaky Blinders show fanatics can enjoy a story that happens before the show in the popular puzzle game Peaky Blinders: Mastermind.

Faraway 3: Arctic Escape and City Legends are puzzle games, whereas Book of Demons is an action-packed game.

Also Read: The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Will Be Free-To-Play For Amazon Prime Gaming Members

How to Get More Amazon Prime Free Games?

Head to the Prime Gaming Channel on Luna, the streaming service of Amazon. You’ll have access to 4 games all through the month of March and the games are

Mega Man 11

Sail Forth

Close to the Sun

Get Packed: Couch Chaos

Wait, there’s a catch! You can’t keep these games in your account forever. These are available only till the end of the month.

So what are you waiting for? Plan and try out all Amazon Prime free games this March.