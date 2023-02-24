Forza Horizon 5’s Rally Adventure Expansion Pack Revealed, Official Trailer is Out

An exciting news is, Forza Horizon 5’s Rally Adventure expansion pack will change the tide for ardent fans of the racing series.

Gone are the days of Need for Speed Hot Pursuit because Forza series is possibly the best, arcade, racing experience you could try today exclusively on Xbox Series X consoles. While Sony PlayStation 5 has Gran Turismo, it is more of a serious simulator while this series is known for its exceptional arcade racing experience.

Also Read: No Man’s Sky PSVR 2 Update is Immersive and Designed for Virtual Reality

The developers at Microsoft are going a step ahead by offering an actual rally arcade experience. Powered by an exceptionally good-looking game engine and a huge collection of cars, it was only a matter of time before the developers launched yet another amazing expansion pack for the game. Their previous spellbinding launches include the Lego DLC for Forza Horizon 4, the Hot Wheels pack for FZ3 which is now also available as the first expansion pack for Forza Horizon 5.

What’s in Forza Horizon 5’s Rally Adventure?

According to the official developers, the expansion pack launched for the arcade racing title will be one of the largest they ever created. It features a maximum number of racing events which should keep players busy for many hours without a break. Being a rally obviously, they are all going to be based on rough terrain, including dirty and off-road events. For further variety, you can choose to drive your rugged cars in nighty rally events, Fast and Furious style night races, and technically challenging high-speed asphalt races.

Also Read: GTA 6 and GTA Online 2 Leak: Rockstar Insider Shares Key Details

In other words, Forza Horizon 5’s Rally Adventure is going to be an all-out experience filled with tons of cars and races, making it a worthy expansion pack to purchase. The official trailer should give you a good idea of what to expect in the full DLC which features lots of crashing. To make things easier, players can opt for a co-pilot who will be providing instructions while flying in a helicopter for every approaching turn and obstacle.

Once the full review is out for Forza Horizon 5’s Rally Adventure, we can find out if it is worth your time. Hot Wheels expansion pack was equally good and the developers usually deliver on all multiple fronts without fail. The pack launches on 29th March 2023 on Xbox and PC.