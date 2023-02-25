Realme GT 3 (RMX3709) and Realme C55 (RMX3710) Appear on Geekbench

Two upcoming Realme smartphones namely Realme GT 3 and Realme C55 have appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Let’s check how they have fared in the benchmarking.

Realme GT 3

Realme GT 3 certification comes just a few days ahead of its official release, on February 28. It will be unveiled at the MWC 2023 event, which is a tech exhibition. The phone’s design has already been teased by the company and there’s the confirmation of 240W SuperVOOC charging as well. However, other specs of the phone are still under wraps as of now.

Also Read: Vivo V27 5G (V2246) with New MediaTek Processor Appears on Geekbench

In Geekbench, Realme GT 3 phone with model number RMX3709 has scored 1265 and 3885 points in single and multi-core performances. These numbers indicate the superior performance of the phone. The phone has 16GB RAM and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The phone has already been certified in several countries including TKDN in Indonesia, EEC in the Eurasian region, and NBTC in Thailand, which also revealed the name of the device. It has also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website.

Realme C55

Realme C55 is the phone with model number RMX3710 and it’s the next smartphone in the Realme ‘C’ series lineup. In Geekbench, the phone has scored 376 and 1463 points in single and multi-core scores. It has 8GB RAM and it’s powered by a chipset that is denoted by the model number MT6769V/CZ, which is nothing but MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Also Read: Honor RKY-AN10, Poco X5 GT and Realme C55 (RMX3710) Bag Multiple Certifications

The phone will be powered by the latest Android 13 operating system and we can expect Realme UI 4.0. Based on previous leaks, we know that the phone will feature a 4880 mAh battery which is effectively 5000 mAh and it will also support a fast charging speed of 33W. It was recently known that the smartphone will have an Apple Dynamic Island-like feature dubbed as ‘Mini Capsule’.

Apart from appearing on Geekbench, the phone has also been certified in other certification websites like NBTC, FCC, and India’s BIS. This confirms that the phone will be launched in multiple markets. However, we have no confirmed official release date for this phone yet.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.