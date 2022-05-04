Amazon Prime Gaming: Free Games Offered By The Platform For May Are Live

May is all set to be a good month for those who have subscribed to Amazon Prime Gaming.

Apart from a bunch of in-game rewards, they can look forward to several in-game rewards as well. This month, six new games have been made available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers for free. These games belong to different genres and cater to a wide spectrum of gamers.

Amazon Prime Gaming is known to release free PC games every month. Subscribers also get access to some incredible in-game content from time to time. Some of the most interesting titles launched last year on the platform include Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborvilleand The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.

Amazon Prime Gaming is one of the many services you get when you subscribe to Amazon Prime at $14.99 a month. When you subscribe to it for the first time, you get to avail of a 30-day free trial and enjoy the many free games offered by the service.

The new games that have been made available to gamers for free this month are The Curse of Monkey Island, Dead Space 2, Out of Line, Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries, Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten and Cat Quest. One can use the Amazon Games App to download all these titles, barring Dead Space 2. When you try to download Dead Space 2, it asks you to get your Amazon Prime Gaming account linked to the Origin launcher by EA.

This will prove to be a lucrative month for those looking for free rewards. Amazon is providing a lot of interesting in-game content for the fans of Call of Duty: Mobile. In this particular month, players have the opportunity of unlocking Battery from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and being an operator Call of Duty: Mobile by staking their claim to ‘Battery Bundle’ on the Prime Gaming website.

tfw you see this month's new free games with Prime and you're like 🤩🤩🤩 See what we've got 👇 & then grab them all! 👉 https://t.co/O5cB51cQgp pic.twitter.com/KuZyNMVyAr — Prime Gaming (@primegaming) May 2, 2022

Amazon Prime subscribers have also gained access to the rotating list of games by Amazon on the Luna cloud gaming platform. Games like Ride 4, Metal Slug 3, Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition and Ghostrunner shall be available on Amazon Luna till June 1. Players should remember that many of the in-game items related to popular games shall expire soon. That’s why they should try them out quickly.