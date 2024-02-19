Apple iPhone 16 Pro Camera Render Leaked Revealing New Radical Design

Tech giant Apple is working on its upcoming iPhone 16 series of smartphones that are scheduled for a launch later this year.

A gamut of leaks have already done the rounds about these phones. The primary upgrade is expected to be centered on the camera.

iPhone 16 Pro Camera

A renowned tipster recently shared a render of the camera in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro on the popular X platform. He added that according to the information he had on hand, the camera module in the upcoming iPhone will reflect a new design. This is likely to be similar to what the manufacturer is testing at the moment. Apple Hub account had earlier mentioned on the same platform about Apple testing the new radical camera design it is planning for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Citing a source that preferred to be anonymous, the tipster went on to say that the leaked render may not bring changes to the camera module. He also claimed that as he has not seen some schematics yet, he does not know what things are really and he would be looking into it.

iPhone 16 Series Battery

The same tipster who shared the camera details above had shared some insights about the battery capacity in the smartphones of this series.

As expected, the iPhone 16 will have the smallest battery that may be a 3561 mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Plus is likely to have a bigger 4006 mAh battery. The last smartphone in this series, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, may come with a 4676 mAh battery.

The renders are not completely accurate for now and there is a long way to go before the launch of the iPhone 16 series. This means that there is a possibility that things could change over time. Although there is no confirmation from the manufacturer that the leaked render will be the final camera design, it has not fared well with most iPhone lovers and has met with a lot of criticism from netizens.