Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Will Get Improved Telephoto Lens; AirPods 4 To Have New Design

Although it’s about two years left before the launch of the Apple iPhone 17 lineup, leaks about the phone’s specifications have begun pouring in.

The latest leak implies that the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will come with an advanced Telephoto lens. Haitong International Securities’ Jeff Pustated in a research note that the phone could include a 48MP Telephoto lens.

Through this lens, Apple aims to provide optimizations for its Vision Pro headset. The mentioned headset will be available in the US from early 2024. But that research note doesn’t disclose the way the aforementioned lens is to be used with the Vision Pro headset. Apple may be testing out the feature and may alter its plan. Hence, the reports may not be completely accurate. Along with this advancement, it is expected that the camera system of the iPhone 16 can be updated too.

Apple AirPods 4

It is anticipated that Apple will release two variants of the next-gen AirPods 4 the next year. The device is anticipated to boast a new design, Active Noise Cancellation, and a better case. After its launch, Apple will discontinue AirPods2 and AirPods3.

Mark Gurman has alleged that two variants of AirPods 4 variants will be available at two distinct prices. The upgraded design will feature an improved fit and a shorter stem. It is still uncertain whether Apple will include silicon ear tips in AirPods 4.

The report implies that Apple will present an improved charging case which will include speakers to support Find My alerts. Furthermore, the phone’s case will have a Type-C USB port instead of the Lightning charging port. It is also suggested that the more high-end AirPods 4 will also support the ANC feature which has been a distinctive feature of AirPods Pro till now. This marks a clear difference between AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 Pro variants.