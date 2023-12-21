Galaxy Z Flip 5, Unlocked Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy F54, And Galaxy A52s Gets The Latest Android 14-based Update

A bunch of Galaxy smartphones across different series like A-, S-, F- series, including Galaxy Z Flip 5 have received software updates.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gets December 2023 security update

Samsung’s newest and finest clamshell foldable – Galaxy Z Flip 5 began getting the December 2023 security update. Initially, the update was released to these phones in New Zealand and Ukraine. This second Android 14 update is available for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in certain markets. It implements security fixes to the phone. Its firmware version ends in BWL2 or BWKM based on the country. The update will be extensively released in the forthcoming days.

Unlocked Galaxy S21 FE Receives Android 14 Update in the US

In early December, the One UI 6 update was launched for certain carrier models of the Galaxy S21 FE. The update is now released to this phone’s unlocked models. Its firmware version is G990U2SQU7FWKD. Apart from all the enhancements and features that are supported by One UI 6.0, it comes with the December 2023 security patch.

Second Android 14-based update rolls out to Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A52s began getting the Android 14-based One UI 6 update two weeks ago. Samsung now releases a second update to these phones in certain markets. This new Android 14 firmware is being released in India and some other countries of the Indian subcontinent. Its firmware version is A528BXXS5FWL4. It supports the December 2023 security patch to provide security enhancements.

Galaxy F54 to get Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update

Samsung has rolled out the Android 14 update to Galaxy F54 5G. This update is currently available in India. It was first rolled out to Galaxy A54 and a few other smartphones of the Galaxy A54 series in several countries before a few weeks. The update comes with the firmware version 546BXXU3BWL1 and its size is 2.37GB. It incorporates the November 2023 security patch. It is straightforward to let your Galaxy F54 get this update from its Settings app.