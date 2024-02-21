GTA 6: New Leak Suggests AI-Powered NPCs Will Result In Engaging Interactions

The NPCs in GTA 6, unlike the ones which featured in the older GTA games, are expected to be dynamic and interesting.

In the last 2-3 years, there has hardly been any week when one has not come across any rumor or leak about Grand Theft Auto 6. Ever since the first official trailer of GTA 6 was launched by Rockstar Games in December last year, a lot of things about the game have become clearer. Though Rockstar Games has not specified a release date for the game, we now know that it will arrive in 2025.

The GTA 6 trailer gave fans some idea about the various elements of the game including its open world, locations and characters. Fans want to keep themselves constantly updated with information related to the game and therefore, they keep looking forward to the next information about the game which some leaker or insider will serve them with. One of the GTA leaks, which has been in circulation for some time, indicates the game using the strength of artificial intelligence or AI to make NPC interactions smarter.

On Reddit, one saw an elaborate document being published that featured information based on the GTA 6 leak which took place in 2022. As per the document, there is a possibility of GTA 6 having improved NPC interactions. These improvements would be a result of generative AI being implemented in the game. If this information turns out to be accurate, one will witness NPCs engaging in real conversations in GTA 6. Instead of wandering around the map aimlessly, the NPCs would be seen engaging in everyday chores.

Ardent fans of GTA would be aware of the fact that NPCs have had real interactions in a Rockstar game in the past. The NPC characters in Red Dead Redemption 2 were seen following their own set of routines which were dictated by the profession they were in.

During a recent interview, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive stated that the NPC interaction is in the scripting stage and as a playable character, players would get the opportunity to interact with non-playable characters. He further stated that one can expect the NPCs in GTA 6 to be extremely fun and interesting. Zelnick’s statement has definitely raised one’s curiosity about how NPCs will be portrayed in the much-awaited game.