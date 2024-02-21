Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Batteries Listed on BIS Confirm India Launch

The information available on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is increasing by the day. The latest detail revealed is about the batteries of the folding smartphone being spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

This points to the fact that we can expect an imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone in the Indian subcontinent.

BIS Listing

While the BIS listing did highlight the name Samsung, there is no mention of the smartphone that the batteries are associated with. The batteries have been assigned the code names EB-BF956ABE and EB-BF956ABY. A South Korean certification spotted a few days back mentioned the possibility of a new battery for the Z Fold 6 and the battery was associated with a codename EB-BF957ABY-L.

Moreover, going by the past trend that the manufacturer followed a similar naming style for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 batteries on the BIS website, it is only likely that the new listings relate to the Z Fold 6. The Z Fold 4 batteries were listed with the codenames EB-BF936ABY and EB-BF937ABY.

The fact that there are two listings indicates that the Z Fold 6 could be a dual-battery setup. This BIS listing on February 20, 2024, spotted by 91mobiles, had no other details.

Although the battery capacity is yet to be known, the photographs of the batteries leaked from South Korea show them featuring a pull tab. This pull tab is expected to increase the repairability score of the smartphone and make the replacement process easier.

Other Z Fold 6 Features

According to earlier reports, the Z Fold6 may have an internal codename of Q6 could have the same camera setup as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and be equipped with a 200 MP sensor with f/1.7 and 1/1.3-inch aperture. The camera will have support for autofocus and optical image stabilization. There is also a possibility of the smartphone housing a bigger panel on the main display and the cover than its predecessors.

There are talks that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July or August 2024 and sales will commence before the end of August. Discussions are also going on about a more affordable and entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the codename Q6A.