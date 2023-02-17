Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary Edition by Dark Horse is a Splendid Collector’s Choice

Assassin’s Creed is one of the longest-running franchises in gaming history with an irreplaceable spot among ardent fans.

The game’s 15th anniversary is being commemorated by popular publishing house Dark House, the team behind some of the iconic comic books and other special printed edition books.

Also Read: Ubisoft Confirms Release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar & Skull and Bones in the 2023-24 Fiscal

The upcoming Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary Edition Book is being given the most exquisite treatment. Instead of describing it in mere words, the publisher house has revealed some exciting new images to browse through. Right from the golden frills on the side of the book to the gold-colored page marker added to it, it is designed to keep fans happy for decades when they manage to keep this book in mint condition.

Giving the Special DC Treatment to Assassin’s Creed

In the past, Dark Horse is the team behind the most iconic DC Universe elite hardcover books including slipcase design and products that came with a bunch load of exciting collectibles. DC’s Absolute Edition and IDW’s Artist Editions are some of their notable launches, but recreating that exciting attention to detail for a gaming franchise like Assassin’s Creed is a dream come true for many fans.

Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Jade Gameplay Gets Leaked Online

The publishing house has launched the Making of Assassin’s Creed: 15th Anniversary Edition with a slew of images that you should leisurely browse through. It is a special release, which is filled with interviews from the original creators, early concept art from the first AC game and developer commentary on how they came up with a massive universe that continues to inspire new Assassin’s Creed titles even today.

Bringing the Franchise to Life

Created by Alex Calvin, the Ultimate Edition is one of a kind that costs $199 and possibly the only way to get this limited edition is through pre-order. After all, with so many fans it is likely to get sold out soon. The book features a satin, golden bookmark, gilded pages, lithograph art set coupled with a clamshell case. The metal coin which bears the authentic Assassin’s Creed logo is a sight to behold and will be part of this collectible set by Dark Horse.