Assassin’s Creed Jade Gameplay Gets Leaked Online

The gameplay for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, the much-awaited mobile game, has been leaked on the internet. Through this leak, we get a glimpse of an early section of the game.

Readers might remember that a bunch of projects were launched under the brand Assassin’s Creed a couple of months ago. Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade was one of the projects that was announced during this time. While there was a lot of excitement around this project initially, a certain section of players were disappointed when they realized it was designed to be a mobile game.

The Ubisoft Forward, organized in the month of September, served as a good platform for the gaming publisher to share details about its forthcoming projects. Assassin’s Creed happens to be one of the most awaited franchises from the lot. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was launched in November 2020 and since then, the gaming publisher hasn’t had any major release.

Fans of the series were quite jubilant to discover that multiple titles in the series are in the development process. One of the most anticipated projects is Assassin’s Creed Mirage which is slated for a 2023 release. Fans are keenly looking forward to its release as this game is expected to take players back into a time when the franchise had not molded itself to be in an open world. Assassin’s Creed Jade, on the other hand, has been promoted as something that would feature the ‘classic’ gameplay of the series despite being a part of the open world.

While the reveal trailer impressed the fans, they got disappointed when they saw ‘Coming Soon To Mobile’ being flashed on the screen. Now, with this recent leak happening, fans are hoping for the game to be made available on PC as well.