Horizon Forbidden West Joins PlayStation Plus Catalog, Massive Titles Inbound

Sony has been steadily making their PlayStation Plus subscription as inseparable aspect from their PlayStation 5 console.

Following the footsteps of Xbox Game Pass, the PS Plus subscription tiers faced immense criticism in the beginning but at this point, you just can’t live without it because Horizon Forbidden West is yet another must play title in their collection.

Also Read: Apex Legends Season 16 Goes Back to FPS Routes; Old School Team Deathmatch Mode Still Rules

The world of gaming is changing which is evident with a big player like Sony offering their exclusive IP in a subscription model. After all, they are similar to Nintendo when it comes to keeping their first party titles away from direction competition or such an easiest way to access it for $20 or less a month. While Horizon Forbidden West is available only for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers, it does reach a lot of people who were vying to play the first party title without having to spend $60 or more.

Unleashing the Big Guns

While Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is quite strong on its own with titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, PlayStation 5 the next generation console continues to enjoy some exciting launches nearly every month. While not all of them can make way to the subscription service on day one like Microsoft does, it is great to see many of them available for the month of March.

The confirmed list includes some big guns like,

Horizon Forbidden West

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Borderlands 3

Scarlet Nexus

The Forgotten City

There are so many other titles as well, including some new indie games, and titles that are ideal for the PlayStation 4 console. The majority would love to move to the PS5 console, but not everyone has the investment to make or instantly find a console in their close by store. It is one prominent reason that has led to the continued popularity of the PS4 console despite being released nearly a decade ago.

Also Read: The Witcher 3 Performance Issues Continue Despite 4.01 Next Gen Patch

PlayStation Plus subscription titles have been quite impressive this year. They already released Devil May Cry 5, Mafia Definitive Edition and Destiny 2’s expansion as part of the package in February and January this year.