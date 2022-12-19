Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ Update Manages To Nerf Overpowered Enemies

A newly launched Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ update has resulted in getting a bunch of overpowered enemies nerfed.

These enemies had become stronger in every location and not in a specific area.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was launched by Activision Blizzard last month and it has been received quite well so far. The DMZ mode provides players with a PvE experience. This particular mode, just like the PvP battle royale, has seen major improvements coming its way via patches.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Might Reintroduce Missing Armor Features

Through the newest Call of Duty: Warzone 2 patch notes, Raven Software confirmed that the DMZ mode features enemy artificial challenge and steps have been taken to ensure that it comes across as being balanced. This plays an important role in reflecting the kind of vision the developer has for the game.

While some popular players like Dr Disrespect have not approved of some of the aspects of the DMZ mode, it seemed to have worked well for several others. The game mode has managed to please a large section of the Warzone audience. The fixes planned for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ mode should contribute towards making the community stronger.

Also Read: Call of Duty Warzone 2 Clip Offers a Glimpse of Gas Escape

According to the patch notes shared by Raven Software for the update, Season 1 Reloaded features a fix for a major DMZ AI issue that was discovered through feedback shared by a fan. Before the arrival of the new patch, players considered the base AI enemies of Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode to be overpowered in certain areas of the map.

📢 A change implemented in the Season 01 Reloaded update unintentionally resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area. We have released a fix to address this issue.https://t.co/PxSYUCaHUz #Warzone2 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 16, 2022

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 base AI has often been described as being ‘unintentionally powerful’. Because of this reason, some players were feeling a little jilted before the launch of the new update. According to the developer update confirmed by Raven Software, the issue with Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ was posted on the board on the day it was resolved.