Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM and Android 14 OS Passes Geekbench

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone with model number ASUS_AI2401_H has appeared on the Geekbench website, revealing a few specs.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which has been featured in premium phones across major brands that were released in the past couple of months. It has 16GB RAM and Android 14 OS.

Zenfone 11 Ultra has scored 2226 and 6949 points in single- and multi-core score on Geekbench. A few other flagship phones that were released with the same processor are the Galaxy S24, Vivo iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12. Let’s check their Geekbench scores:

Galaxy S24: 2233 and 6661 points

Vivo iQOO: 2222 and 6878 points

OnePlus 12: 2195 and 6504 points

This shows that the performance of the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is slightly superior, if not on par, with these phones.

The phone has not appeared in plenty of certifications so far which shows that the launch of the smartphone is a few weeks to months away. However, it has bagged Bluetooth SIG certificate and the moniker has appeared there too.

Specs and Renders

A recent leak has revealed the renders of the upcoming smartphone. The render images suggest that the phone is quite similar to that of Asus ROG Phone 8. While the specs weren’t revealed, we did see the color variants that the phone will likely be released in. Skyline Blue, Desert Sienna, Eternal Black, Verdure Green and Misty Gray are the 5 variants the phone will come in.

Leaked specs of the phone indicate a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera sensor is expected to be 32MP and the primary rear sensor is expected to be a 50MP IMX890 sensor, along with a 13MP ultra-wide and 32MP telephoto sensor with 3X zooming capabilities.

Battery capacity is expected to be 5500 mAh and the charging speed supported will be 65W in wired and 15W in wireless.

Featured Image: Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra renders by Evan Blass