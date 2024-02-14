Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Render Leaked, Revealing its Design

Smartphone manufacturer Samsung has several Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the F series with various interesting features at an affordable price.

One such upcoming smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G which will soon be launched in India. The smartphone was first spotted on the BIS certification website last month and was later spotted on the Samsung India website last week. Following this, a render was leaked on an online source that gives an insight into the design of the smartphone. The smartphone is associated with the model number SM-E156B/DS.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F15 (SM-E156B), Galaxy M15 (SM-M156B), Realme 12+ 5G and Moto XT2431-1 Get BIS Certification

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Design

The F series of Samsung Galaxy smartphones are known to have a less flashy design and larger batteries than the Galaxy A series counterparts. The Galaxy F15 G is likely to be no different and is expected to be a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G.

If the features are the same as that of the Galaxy A15 5G as expected, the smartphone is likely to have a Super AMOLED 6.5-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution plus 90 Hz refresh rate. There will also mostly be a waterdrop notch and a dual-SIM card slot like in the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G.

Camera Setup

The leaked render by 91 mobiles shows the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with a triple camera setup in the rear. The cameras appear aligned one below the other in a straight line and are expected to be a 50 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 5 MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone is also slated to have a 13 MP selfie camera in the front.

Processor, Battery, and Colors

The Galaxy F15 5G could house a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and is slated to support three RAM variants 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB. Similarly, there may be two storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB along with a microSD card slot.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (SM-A556E) Appears in Thailand’s NBTC, TENAA and US FCC Websites

As for the battery, the Galaxy F15 5G will mostly encompass a large battery with a 6000 mAh capacity. The smartphone is also expected to be available in Purple, Black, and Mint options.

Apart from the above, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is slated to support Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5 mm headphone port, and a USB Type-C port.