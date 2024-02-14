Samsung Galaxy F15 5G (SM-E156B) Pops Up on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone has been in the news of late, and it has passed through the Geekbench certification website today.

The phone has scored 690 points on single-core performance on Geekbench and 1752 points for multi-core performance. It has Android 14 OS and 4GB RAM. The processor is likely to be MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ chipset which can be confirmed by the clockspeeds of the processor. There are two cores that clock at 2.00 GHz and six cores that clock at 2.20 GHz. This chipset has already been used in the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone which was released in December last year.

Galaxy F15 5G, which will also be released as Galaxy M15 5G, is the rebranded version of Galaxy A15 5G. So it’s not surprising to see the same chipset being used in this smartphone though we expected an Exynos chipset to power the Galaxy F15/M15 phones this year.

It has already appeared in multiple certifications namely India’s BIS, Bluetooth SIG, Safety Korea and Global Certification Forum (GCF). It has also been seen on Samsung India’s support page with the same model number SM-E156B/DS.

Galaxy F15 Specs and Renders

Based on the leaked render of the smartphone revealed by 91mobiles, it will have a triple rear camera setup with sensors stacked vertically. The three color variants expected are Mint, Purple and Black. Apart from this, no other specs have been officially known but since it’s most likely a rebranded version of the Galaxy A15 smartphone, the design and other basic specs like the display, storage and RAM variants could also be similar.

The battery spec of this phone has however been revealed to be 6000 mAh. We expect Samsung Galaxy F15 5G to be launched in the next few weeks.

Featured Image: Leaked render of Galaxy F15 5G