Baldur’s Gate 3: Developer Reveals Why the Game Won’t Make It To Xbox Game Pass

The developer of Baldur’s Gate 3 confirms the game would never be available on Xbox Game Pass!

Released on August 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 has emerged as one of the most successful gaming titles to have come out this year. Shortly after being released on Steam, it became one of the top games on the platform. While fans lapped up the game immediately, the reviewers, too, couldn’t stop praising it. One of the high points of the game was when it edged out titles like Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and clinched the Game of the Year award.

The game received was received very well across platforms and that led to fans wondering whether it would be available on Xbox Game Pass soon. Swen Vincke, the founder of Larian Studios, while speaking to IGN stated that they are not really working towards introducing the game on Xbox Game Pass. The founder also stated the reason behind it. According to him, it is not designed as a live service game and therefore, they will not be able to make users carry out microtransactions if they don’t pay for the title.

Vincke further stated that the team was clear from the beginning that Baldur’s Gate 3 wouldn’t get an Xbox Game Pass release. As per the developer, having the game on Xbox Game Pass wouldn’t be a sound business decision. He also said that the release model they have followed for the game is the kind that works well for them and enables them to invest in the development process of their games.

In the past, Microsoft has shelled out money to make many of its games accessible on Xbox Game Pass. While putting up a game on the subscription service works at times, it does not yield benefits always.