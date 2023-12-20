GTA 6 Price: Here’s How Much You May Need To Pay To Pre-Order The Game

According to industry experts, GTA 6 would be priced higher than any of the GTA games released in the past.

After the launch of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer on December 5, the excitement around the game has increased manifold. Most fans have given a thumbs to the trailer and the favorable response received by it has solidified the chances of GTA 6 getting a great response as and when it hits the shelves. While everybody is looking forward to the release of the game, different sections of fans have differing thoughts about GTA 6 price at which the game will be offered.

Since GTA 6 has been through the development process for almost a decade, a large amount of money has been pumped into the game. As we all know, the more the amount of money one puts into developing a game, the higher will be its price tag. However, there are times when other factors come into play. For instance, a gaming studio could feel that keeping the price of a title toward the lower bracket would help in ensuring that it gets picked up by a large number of gamers.

After the launch of the trailer, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, issued a press release stating that GTA 6 would be “the biggest, most immersive” to have been created as a part of the GTA franchise. All this, apart from raising the expectations from the game, has led many fans to believe that the game would be quite expensive.

Rockstar Games has not shared any information about GTA 6 price yet. However, there is a fair chance of the game being the most expensive Rockstar title to date. In 2013, GTA 5 was launched with a price tag of $59.99 USD. Apart from inflation coming into play and making the process of developing games more expensive, development cycles have also turned out to be more elaborate.

Game development costs have increased significantly and that has affected the pricing of games directly. The pricing of some of the recent titles released by Take-Two Interactive itself serves as a testimony to this fact. NBA 2K24 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, both of which were made available at $60 USD, are now priced at $70 USD.

As per reports, the combined budget of GTA 6, after taking development costs and marketing expenses into account, comes down to $2 billion. With so much money riding on the game, experts are of the opinion that its pricing would be in the higher range. While $70 has emerged as the industry standard as far as the pricing of games made in this genre is concerned, GTA 6 is expected to be more expensive. According to several industry veterans, GTA 6 price could be at $100.

While looking at gaming history, one realizes that most Rockstar Games have been put up for pre-order at least a couple of months before they have been launched into the market. At the moment, there are rumors of GTA 6 releasing in the first quarter of 2015. If this piece of information turns out to be accurate, GTA 6 should be up for pre-order by September or October next year.