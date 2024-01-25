Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy S23 FE Obtain January 2024 Security Updates

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy S23 FE 5G smartphones receive the latest January 2024 update in several countries. The update brings the January 2024 security patches.

This update clears nearly 75 security flaws that were detected in the software’s prior versions.

Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung has rolled out the newest security update to the Galaxy A52 5G devices in European countries. The phone was released in 2021 with a built-in Android 11 OS. This update has the firmware version – A526BXXS6FXA1. The users of the Galaxy A52 5G in European countries can check for this latest security update by navigating to the Software update section in the Settings app.

Galaxy A34

The firmware version for the latest software update for Samsung Galaxy A34 is A346BXXS5BWL2. This update has been rolled out in European countries including Croatia, Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Poland, Italy, France, Switzerland, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and the UK. Other countries across the globe will receive this latest security update in the upcoming days. The brand released the Galaxy A34 smartphone in 2023 with a built-in Android 13 OS.

Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphones available in several countries have now received the latest software update. The update’s firmware version is S711BXXS2BWL6 in Brazil. The firmware version of this update in Kazakhstan, Caucasus region, Ukraine, and other European countries is S711BXXS2BWL7. In some African countries like Kenya, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, and in the UAE regions, the firmware version of the update is S711BXXS2BWL8. The users of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in any of these countries can check for this update by tapping on the Download and Install option in the Software Update section of the Settings app.