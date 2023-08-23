Blizzard Chief Teases The Release of Diablo 5

A social media interaction has given fans some idea about when they should expect the fifth installment in the Diablo franchise to come out!

Mike Ybarra, who currently serves as the chief of Blizzard Entertainment, recently shared a tease about when one can expect Diablo 5 to arrive. Diablo 4, which was released in June this year, turned out to be a critical and commercial success. Though it’s been a while since it came out, fans are already waiting for the fifth installment in the series to be launched.

It is important to note here that there was a big gap between the release of Diablo 3 and Diablo 4. The former came out in 2013, a decade before the latter was released. A recent statement given out by Ybarra has assured fans of the fact that the wait for Diablo 5 won’t be that long.

A social media interaction, that recently took place between Ybarra and a reporter named Ryan McCaffrey, informed fans that they wouldn’t “have to wait so long between the titles”. The interaction also made one realize that Ybarra, apart from enhancing the features of Diablo 4, is working on several other things.

Since Diablo 4 was released recently, many believed that Ybarra’s energies would be focused on it at the moment. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. This social media interaction serves as a testimony to the fact that Ybarra is working on multiple things and one of them could be Diablo 5. In such a scenario, fans wouldn’t have to wait too long for the game to arrive.

Though Diablo 5 hasn’t been announced formally, there is a good chance of Blizzard sharing some details about it soon. While Blizzard has spawned many franchises over the years, Diablo remains one of its biggest gaming properties. Those who have been enjoying the experience of playing Diablo 4 should expect many interesting updates to be made to the game in the near future. And, those waiting to hear something about Diablo 5, should look forward to knowing new developments about it soon.