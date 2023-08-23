Grand Theft Auto 6: Here’s When The Game Could Finally Be Announced!

The latest rumors around the game suggest that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date is not far away.

Though Rockstar Games has refrained from sharing any official update about Grand Theft Auto 6, the hype around the game has only got more and more intense with time. The leaks and rumors pertaining to the game keep coming to the fore on a regular basis and that has played an important role in keeping the excitement around the game alive and kicking.

Recently, one came across reports suggesting that Rockstar could be officially revealing the game towards the end of this year. This year, both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online will complete a decade since their release. 2023, therefore, seems just the right year for Rockstar to reveal the first look of GTA 6.

September & October will be interesting months for Rockstar fans including the possibility of GTA 6 being announced 👀 pic.twitter.com/YUNL28zbT0 — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) August 16, 2023

The infamous GTA 6 leaks that came around in September last year offered fans a glimpse into the game. However, since the leaks featured material from an early build of the game, fans craved to see more. Based on recent developments, one feels GTA 6 will be officially unveiled in the month of September or October this year.

A while back, popular GTA insider Tez2 had also stated that the first look of GTA 6 would be out either in September or October. The leaker had said that Rockstar might organize an in-game event to make an official announcement about the much-awaited title.

During the earnings call carried out in May and August 2023, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, made an announcement about the financial expectations it has for Fiscal Year 2025. Around this time, Strauss Zelnick, who serves as the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, confidently stated that FY25 would emerge as one of the most successful phases for the company.

Though Zelnick didn’t specify the reason behind this evaluation, fans quickly jumped to a conclusion. Such confidence, fans felt, comes only when the company has an important title to bank on. If the company was aiming to generate $8 billion in net booking revenue, it would have to release GTA 6.

Since FY25 covers a large part of the calendar year for 2024 and the first couple of months of 2025, there is a good possibility of GTA 6 being launched in 2024. When one takes this into consideration, one realizes Rockstar should be announcing the game in the next couple of months.