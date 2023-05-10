New GTA 6 Leak Gives One An Idea About The Time Period of the Game

While many fans were of the opinion that GTA 6 would be set in modern times, a new GTA 6 leak suggests otherwise!

The recent GTA 6 leak drops a hint about the time period in which the game will be set. And, it contradicts the notions fans have had so far.

Whenever a GTA game is about to be released, fans tend to get very curious about its setting. Some of the earlier games in the franchise were set in the ‘80s and the ‘90s. However, GTA 4 and GTA 4 were set in the present times. This led to most fans believing that GTA 6 too would have a modern-day setting to it.

A Twitter account with the handle @GTA6posts, which has now been suspended, shared a leak that featured a bunch of clips pertaining to the development process of GTA 6. Leaked footage features a gas station poster that shows cigarettes being priced at $4.10. taking the cost of cigarettes into account, one can assume that GTA 6 is set in the late ‘90s or the early 2000s. GTA 5 is set in the year 2013 and in it, the cigarettes are priced at $6.

There has been a lot of chatter about GTA 6 being set in Vice City. When Vice City was explored in the franchise last, one got an ‘80s setting and came across several pop-cultural references pertaining to that era. If GTA 6 is actually set in the late ‘90s or early 2000s, one can expect to see some content or material from that time in the game.

Apart from giving a hat tip to popular video games of that era, GTA could also have references to some popular movies and music around that time.

The late ‘90s or early 2000s setting would also mean that GTA 6 would have some of the elements that one came across in GTA 4 and GTA Trilogy. Some of the characters from those games could also make their way into GTA 6.