Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Player Base Grows Significantly

With more number of gamers trying out Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Treyarch has a reason to rejoice!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 was released way back in 2012. Though the game has been around for more than a decade and many Call of Duty games have come out since then, CoD: Black Ops 2 has managed to retain its popularity. In the CoD franchise, it continues to retain its position as one of the best-selling games in the franchise. Apart from its campaign, fans have been greatly appreciative of the multiple modes in it.

Despite being launched more than 10 years back, CoD: Black Ops 2 is priced at $49.99. While the game was always very popular, recent news about Activision fixing the servers of some of the older Call of Duty titles has contributed greatly towards enhancing its popularity.

Recently, Activision fixed some of the issues pertaining to the server of these games that were making it difficult for the players to enjoy the multiplayer modes thoroughly. Though these games have been affected by several issues, the older Call of Duty titles have witnessed the return of several players who were loyal to these games for the longest time.

A couple of other reasons have contributed towards an increase in the player count of Black Ops 2. The Xbox Ultimate Sale has led to Black Ops 2 being offered to players at a heavily discounted price. Though the regular price of the game is $49.99, players can currently grab it at $14.99. What this essentially means is that there is a whopping 70% discount on the game. Whenever Black Ops 2 is offered at a discount, one sees it doing exceedingly well on the Xbox sales charts.

Apart from Black Ops 2, a bunch of other older Call of Duty titles, too, have seen a resurgence in their popularity. According to research reports, there is a huge demand for the multiplayer modes of the first Black Ops game and Modern Warfare 2 which came out in 2009.