Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Leak Indicates Popular Feature Making a Comeback

The very popular theatre mode from Call of Duty is all set to make a comeback with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. At the moment, one does not have a lot of information on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. However, there is a lot of excitement around this much-awaited title. Now, recent Black Ops 6 leaks suggest that the theatre mode, which happens to be a much-loved video recording and editing feature, will be seen in Black Ops 6 when the game comes out later this year.

Call of Duty is one of those rare first-person-shooter gaming franchises that have become enormously popular with time. The military video game series was launched way back in 2003 and since then, it has gone from strength to strength. Apart from the thrilling gunplay, the Call of Duty games are known for their well-designed multiplayer modes and visuals that are rooted in reality.

Right now, players are feeling euphoric about the release of Modern Warfare 3’s Season 4 content update. That, of course, does not mean that there is little anticipation for the next game in the Call of Duty franchise. The little information about Black Ops 6 has made fans even more curious about the game. Developer Treyarch seems to be committed to putting together a game that proves to be a good successor to Black Ops Cold War which came out in the year 2020. With the recent leaks indicating the return of this fan-favorite mode, one expects the excitement around the game to grow manifold now.

As stated earlier, fans do not have much information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at the moment. What they hope is the game features some of the elements that made the earlier Black Ops games so popular. One of the few things that one has heard about Black Ops 6 is that it was set during the Gulf War. If this Call of Duty Black Ops 6 leak proves to be true, the game will offer players a very interesting world to explore. With Zombies expected to be a part of the game, things look extremely exciting.

Recently, Microsoft confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be accessible on Xbox Game Pass. This confirmation was quite important as no other Call of Duty in the past has been on the subscription-based service. This would also lead to Activision exploring several interesting possibilities in the future. Activision should offer some clarity on the release date of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the next few months.