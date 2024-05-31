Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils Patch Notes For Season 4 Update

Sledgehammer Games has finally made the gaming community aware of all the changes that have been made to Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The Call of Duty community was constantly hearing murmurs about the official reveal of Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The first-person shooter game is scheduled to release this Fall.

When the fourth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 arrives, fans can expect to see a lot of fresh content. While two new core 6v6 maps set in Paris and Tokyo will be arriving on day one, Incline and Das Gross will come out a little later. Throughout the season, as many as six new game modes will be added. Players should be quite excited with the return of Demolition. In Season 4, fans can look forward to an interesting collaboration with Gundam, a popular Japanese military science fiction media franchise.

Along with several modes, maps and skins, fans can also expect to see the arrival of changes, fixes and improvements in Season 4. In the multiplayer mode, the update shall enable players to unlock weapon mastery challenges. Players will also see a noticeable improvement in the overall audio design of the game.

The audio team has taken various things into consideration and worked towards making the game more accessible to players. The volume of all footsteps in the game has now been lowered. It remains to be seen how players react to this change as hearing the footsteps of their opponents is important. If they remain in the dark about their opponents, they could end up getting into trouble.