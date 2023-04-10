Call of Duty Developer Shares The Real Reason Behind Advanced Warfare 2 Being Shelved

While there was a lot of speculation about the reason behind the cancellation of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2, a former developer has finally spoken about what led to this.

A developer, who was once associated with Sledgehammer Games, recently gave an interview in which he shared the reason why Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 got shelved. The Advanced Warfare was the first ever original entry by Sledgehammer Games in the CoD series. The game also gave one an indication about how the game would shape up in the near future.

It was in 2014 that Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare got a full-fledged release. The game was set in the year 2054 and featured a bunch of sci-fi elements like laser weapons and Exo suits. Since certain sci-fi elements were found to exist in Black Ops 2, it would not be fair to say that one came across such visuals in the game for the first time. However, the presence of some high-end sci-fi elements, along with energy weapons, made Advanced Warfare stand out. For a long time, there were rumors about a sequel to Advanced Warfare being in the works. However, nothing came out of it.

BettRobbins, who earlier worked as a creative director at Sledgehammer Games, recently did an elaborate interview with MinnMax. During the interview, Robbins confirmed that a sequel to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 was being developed at one point of time. He further revealed that an early prototype for the game had been put together as well. However, the project got shelved when Sledgehammer Games was given the opportunity to develop CoD: WW2.

During the course of the interview, Robbins shared a few important details about some of the other Sledgehammer projects which included one which had elements of CoD and Unchartered in it. This particular project was shelved when Sledgehammer Games joined hands with Infinity Ward to develop Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.