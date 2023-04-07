Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Unveils a Bunch of New Features and Gulag for Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 fans should feel pumped up about the arrival of several new features and fresh content in the game.

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that Call of Duty: Season 3 will be launching a new Gulag and a plethora of new features in the Battle Royale mode. Season 3 now features a fresh take on the Resurgence mode. Players can now expect the features, which will be included in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 soon, to be utilized in a far more effective manner.

A while back, Activision confirmed that important modifications will be made to the anti-cheat system in Warzone 2. This was done largely to prepare the game for Ranked Play. This month, Warzone 2 players can expect to see a bunch of new features and content being added across multiple modes.

Through a new post, Activision has confirmed that Warzone 2 players will get the opportunity to step into a new Gulag in the Al Mazrah map once the new season is out next week. The new Gulak is being referred to as the Blacksite. It can be best described as a rectangular Gulakfeaturing a bunch of interior and exterior routes. It also works well as a training ground for those who wish to get back to combat. Modern Warfare 2 players can find Blacksite in the form of a multiplayer map featured in Gunfight.

Warzone 2 Season 3 will also witness the comeback of Redeploy Drones which will enable players to relive Massive Resurgence on Al Mazrah. Just like Resurgence, Massive Resurgence is a fast-paced mode. Massive Resurgence gives players the opportunity to move across the map more swiftly with the help of Roleplay Drones.