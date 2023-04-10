GTA Fans Expect To See a Cyberpunk 2077 Feature in GTA 6

While Rockstar Games is busy with the development process of GTA 6, GTA fans have their own wishlist of features too!

Ardent GTA fans are now keenly looking forward to get some information on the official reveal of GTA 6. It has been more than a year since Rockstar Games confirmed the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar staying mum on the game has resulted in fans forming their own expectations about the game.

Last year, a pre-alpha build of GTA 6 leaked online, sending fans into a state of frenzy. However, soon enough fans realized that it was a pre-alpha build of the game and there was a good possibility of many of the elements handpicked by Rockstar not making it to the final game. The build was several years old and therefore, it would not have been right to build one’s expectations based on it.

Fans, however, have their own set of expectations pertaining to how they wish the game to shape up. While different groups of fans have different expectations, there is one thing the majority of fans are wishing for. Most fans want GTA 6 to feature an important feature from Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077, in the next few days, will be receiving path tracing, which is also referred to as full ray-tracing. Though it has not released yet, fans have seen a glimpse of it and have been blown away by all that they have witnessed. A video, uploaded on NVIDIA GeForce’s YouTube channel, gives one a fair idea of what one should expect from it. The introduction of ray tracing in the game should change its visual dynamics for the better.

Path tracing is one feature that Cyberpunk 2077 fans had been waiting for a very long time. While it promises to make the game more visually appealing, gamers have already started envisioning the kind of effect the inclusion of this feature would have on other games. At the moment, GTA fans are keen on having this feature included in the much-awaited game.