CoD Modern Warfare 2 Fans Notice Prominent Issue With Map

CoD Modern Warfare 2 players recently stumbled upon a noticeable flaw in the game’s Embassy map.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players, who seem to be very observant, have noticed a glaring design flaw in a map in the game. While the Call of Duty franchise has given fans a lot of reasons to cheer about, there have been some issues along the way as well. After a recently rolled out update, fans feel the game has been plagued with a larger number of problems.

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fan, through a video shared on Reddit, has brought one’s attention to a pertinent design flaw found in the Embassy map. This particular user, who goes by the handle shmooze1988, stumble upon a window which led to him discovering an issue with the map. When this window breaks, it makes a toilet, facing towards the outside, prominently visible.

The thing is that a toilet which is located in an embassy is not supposed to face a window. But, that’s exactly what has happened. Because of this, the privacy of the individual, who is using the toilet, gets sacrificed. This is definitely not something that players would want to happen. While some might consider this to be an Easter Egg, the user is of the opinion that this is a major flaw with the map.

As soon as this flaw was pointed out, fans of CoD Modern Warfare 2 started posting funny comments under the post. Some players even lauded the user to point out this flaw. Many fans have also engaged in debates based on this discovery. While some believe this design is intentional, many think otherwise. While nobody from the development team has commented on this issue yet, one expects this to be resolved soon.