PlayStation Releases New Video That Shows Upcoming PS4/PS5 Games including Final Fantasy 16

The release of a new video, featuring a glimpse of PlayStation games to release this year, has got the fans excited!

PlayStation has launched a new video that has created quite a stir in the gaming community.

The video showcases some of the most anticipated games that are scheduled to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023. 2022 was quite a good year for PlayStation as many of the games released on it went on to receive tremendous critical acclaim. While many of those games were appreciated, God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring emerged as the highest-rated titles.

Also Read: Final Fantasy 16, Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6 Gear Up for June 2023 Release

One company that released a large volume of games last year was Sony. Some of the company’s most successful titles released last year were Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us Part 1. The new video, which has been uploaded by Sony, offers one a glimpse of some of the biggest games that would be launched in 2023 for PS4 and PS5.

What Does The Announcement Video Offer?

The video, which has a duration of around two minutes, has been titled ‘Upcoming Games in 2023’ and does a good job of introducing fans to some of the games that are slated to release this year on PS4 and PS5. The video features a number of PS5 exclusive titles like Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC, Final Fantasy 16 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Third-Party Games

Even several third-party games like Resident Evil 4, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Street Fighter 6, Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor get a shoutout. A few other games like Eternights, Alone in the Dark and The Lords of the Fallen, too, featured in the video. The video offers you a sneak peek into the games releasing on PS5. It does not specify how many of these games would also be launched on PS4.

Also Read: 5 Important Gaming Updates Expected in 2023 – GTA 6, Switch 2, PS5 and More

Fans are also quite excited by the fact that PS VR 2 will be officially launched this year. On the video, too, one can catch a glimpse of a few VR games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Firewall Ultra. It also offers some space to independent titles and AAA games like Tchia, Season: A Letter to the Future, Destiny 2: Lightfall and Wild Hearts. The video, therefore, has been quite inclusive.