Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Face Allegations of Being Biased Towards Campers

Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been quite happy with the quality of visuals and core gunplay of the game.

However, a certain section of the fans are not in agreement with many of the decisions taken by the team about the creative and technical aspects of the game. A large number of fans have expressed their displeasure at some of the mechanics that are designed to please campers.

In Call of Duty, camping has always been a topic that ensured debates or heated discussions. Players don’t like the idea of being knocked off by somebody who has been occupying a particular spot quietly through the entire match. While certain steps were taken in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 to eliminate camping, Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t done much to control this.

Drill Charge, an anti-camping tool, has made its presence felt in the game. However, players feel that developers are not making enough efforts to discourage camping-related activities in the game. They also believe that if some serious action is taken in this direction, it will result in the game becoming more dynamic.

When one goes through subreddit and other digital platforms where Modern Warfare 2 is discussed, one realizes a large number of fans have shared their thoughts on this issue. A particular video shared by XShadowZ is a clever spoof on the intel drops series of Modern Warfare 2. This video offers one a glimpse of four major issues that rushers face.

The absence of a Dead Silence perk has contributed greatly to aggravating this issue. Though Dead Silence has been designed as a Field Upgrade, players have faced many issues with its mechanism. Many have also spoken about the problems associated with the mini-map. Since enemy dots are no longer appearing on the mini-map, players are facing a lot of difficulties while playing the game.