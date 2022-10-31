Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Disappointed With Missing Features

Whenever a new Call of Duty launches, fans brace up to face some issues.

It has almost become a tradition with the games belonging to this popular first-person shooter franchise. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, too, was found to be inflicted with several issues, but this time around, fans were disappointed because of some other reason.

As soon as the game was released, fans quickly pointed out that some important features were missing from the game. The number of features being made available with the game, according to fans, was just not enough. Though the campaign component has been received well, the multiplayer seems to have been launched in a half-baked manner.

On the r/ModernWarfareIIsubreddit, Reddit user u/blazeryan was quick to point out that several inclusions, that fans had been awaiting for a long time, have not been brought into the game yet. While leaderboard integration has not been done properly, one also looks forward to hardcore modes being added to the game. Many other important elements like standard stat tracking, metals, challenges and barracks, too, have been included.

One of the things that have bothered fans a lot is the fact that many of the important features pertaining to the revamped gunsmith mechanics are missing. At the moment, players are not able to inspect weapons in save custom blueprints or gunsmith. Even custom relics are missing. During gameplay, camo unlock notifications are supposed to pop up but even that’s not happening. Players are also frustrated about the fact that they are given the option to disable crossplay.

As compared to some of the other recently released games like Battlefield 2042, the issues with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are not that serious. However, one can’t overlook the fact that the problems faced by the game at the moment are causing a lot of inconvenience to players. Since a large number of players have spoken about these issues, they shouldn’t go unaddressed. In the next couple of weeks, players should look forward to some important changes being introduced to the game.