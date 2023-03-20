Spiderman 2 on PS5 Holds Surprise New Dialog System, Developer Talks

With abundant power, Spiderman 2 on PS5 is supposed to feature an excitingly new dialog system.

The cool speech system will be on par with many popular RPG titles, but we still don’t know how it will be implemented in such an action-packed game like Spiderman in its upcoming rendition.

Also Read: The Elder Scrolls 6 Xbox Exclusivity Confirmed By Internal Documents, Claims Sony

Lead engine programmer, Elan Ruskin commented that a fabulous new technology is in the making. He hosted a live discussion event on Twitch during which the developer revealed that the entire team has been working on new and innovative technologies to make the new Spiderman 2 a unique title of the lot. Fans are unsure how they are going to handle the dialog portion. The option is to have an RPG-inspired way or go with the NPCs style where it will be far more interactive and realistic.

Innovating the Dialog Module

Spiderman 2 on PS5 is going to go back in time and perfect the lip sync module. A lot of modern games skip this aspect which is why they aren’t realistic even in 2023. An older game from Rockstar Studios L.A. Noire purely focused on facial expressions and lip sync which actually worked as an in-game gameplay aspect for players. You have to actually identify a suspect based on his reactions.

Also Read: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: $70 Price is Truly Justified, Nintendo’s Doug Bowser

According to his Twitch feed, the upcoming game will focus on improving the facial expression of the characters. The lip sync will be far more realistic than ever. Insomniac Games have always been at the forefront of creating unique gameplay assets and Spiderman 2 on PS5 will be no different if we are to go by this recent reveal. There is very little information available on this game and its release window, but Sony might just bring it out when we least expect it similar to how they handled God of War Ragnarok.