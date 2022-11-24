Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Naruto References

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features an interesting Naruto reference in the multiplayer mode of the game.

Fans of Naruto who manage to finish one of the most elaborate multiplayer challenges in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will get to win a special reward.

Anime and manga elements have repeatedly surfaced in the Call of Duty franchise. These elements were last observed in the Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Attack on Titan collaboration. When a player completes the melee kill challenges, they get awarded the 1000 birds calling card. The challenge and calling card serve as important references to the Naruto anime and manga franchise. Modern Warfare 2 also references the elemental technique two popular Naruto characters are shown to be using.

Modern Warfare 2’s 1000 birds challenge drops in reference to the ‘Chidori’ lightning jutsu carried out by SasukeUchiha and KakashiHatake in the Naruto series. Chidori, for those who don’t know, means ‘one thousand birds’ in English. The lightning jutsu is known for delivering a high-pitched wail that resembles the sound created by a large flock of birds.

In Modern Warfare 2, players are required to complete six melee kill challenges to win the 1000 Birds calling card. While participating in this challenge, players will go through several steps where they have to be patient and resilient.

Naruto happens to be one of the most loved franchises to originate from Japan. Call of Duty, as one would know, is popular all across the world. Every year, some new players discover Call of Duty and contribute towards the expansion of the franchise’s player base. Since a large number of players enjoy playing Modern Warfare 2 in multiplayer mode, there is a good possibility of the majority of Naruto fans being a part of this player base.