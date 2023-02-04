CoD: Modern Warfare 2 To Add Infected Mode In Season 2

The Infected mode, which is a favorite of many fans, will be included in CoD: Modern Warfare 2 with the arrival of its second season.

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gears up for its February 15 release, the excitement around the game is reaching a new level.

Infinity Ward, the developer behind the game, has shared a hint about the Infected game mode being a part of the multiplayer matches in the game when Season 2 arrives. The comeback of this fan-favorite mode should delight all those fans who were a little upset about the mode not being included in the initial release of the game.

Ever since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was launched, a large number of patches and updates have been released. Many of these updates were rolled out to fix some of the bugs in the game and make some modifications to certain gameplay elements. Season 2, of course, is going to be the biggest update for the game yet. Though it faced numerous delays, it will definitely meet its February 15 release date.

Fans are looking forward to Season 2 for several other reasons as well. The new season will also mark the comeback of the Hardcore mode, which was also missed by several COD fans. There will also be several new maps, weapons and operators to check out. The Season 1 update of Modern Warfare got a very good response from the players. Infinity Ward is expecting that the introduction of new elements in Season 2 will attract several players towards it as well.

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @jasperozzy, shared a tweet that said, “Playing Infected on Call of Duty with friends is the greatest feeling in the world”. The official Twitter account of Call of Duty stated that “We Agree. See you Feb 15”. This response, in a way, confirmed the fact that the game mode will be arriving on CoD: Modern Warfare 2 with the new update.

We agree. See you Feb 15. https://t.co/ARxuqea7Dd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 3, 2023

The Infected mode has been one of the most unique modes in the Call of Duty franchise. It features 18 players who are placed in different locations on the map. Each of these players would have a weapon in their hand and the objective of the infected player would be to get the other players infected by launching an attack on them before they run out of time.