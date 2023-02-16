Call of Duty: Warzone 2 To Include Ranked Mode in Season 3

Towards the latter half of this year, Activision Blizzard plans to add a Ranked mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

In a very subtle manner, Activision Blizzard has confirmed that it is working on developing a Ranked game mode for CoD: Warzone 2. This announcement comes close on the heels of the second season of the game being released with a bunch of new content for the battle royale. Activision seems to have a lot of things planned as far as adding content to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is concerned.

Apart from Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has also been launched. A new Ranked mode has already been added to Modern Warfare 2. Level 16 is where Ranked gets unlocked. It enables players to go through as many as eight Skill Divisions driven by a well-designed server-side Skill Ranting. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Ranked play will get a tremendous amount of support to offer players with a ‘competitive’ experience in Call of Duty.

Season 02 has arrived. Read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/W89IlMvIcP — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 15, 2023

Ranked play seems to be the first of many exciting ideas Activision has this year pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The publisher shared a post that had details about the kind of plans Activision has for the franchise after the launch of Season 2.

Players, however, have to wait for some time before Ranked play marks its arrival in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. When you go through the confirmation put out by Ranked play and read the description, you realize that the development teams of Activision are designing these features and mechanisms for ‘Season 03 and beyond’. While Season 3 is scheduled to be launched in the first week of April, there is a slight chance of these features being introduced in the latter seasons.