CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Unveils New Content and Modifications For Season 3 Battle Pass

The developers of CoD: Modern Warfare 2 have shared new updates about all that fans can look forward to in Season 3 Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has unveiled the new content that will be a part of Season 3 Battle Pass. Apart from important changes, a bunch of exciting rewards will be included in the game as well. Players of CoD: Modern Warfare 2 will get the opportunity to use new weapons and have access to new Operator Skins by getting involved in the upcoming Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released by Infinity Ward 2 last year. Ever since its launch, the developers have made a lot of effort to ensure the game has enough elements to keep players invested in it. For the longest time, one heard rumors about only a new expansion releasing in 2023. There was no indication of a full-fledged game release. However, now one is hearing murmurs about a standalone Call of Duty game releasing this year.

While many players are looking forward to the release of a new Call of Duty game, many had been upset about Infinity Ward not releasing new content for CoD: Modern Warfare 2. The upcoming Battle Pass has been designed to cater to those who were demanding new content to be added to the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has given out new information pertaining to Battle Pass and a bunch of new changes or alterations that players would get to witness in Season 3. As per the official blog of the game, the Battle Pass for Season 3 will offer a large number of rewards to players. To secure the regular Battle Pass, players will have to shell out 1,100 COD Points.

There will also be the option to buy the deluxe BlackCell that comprises several interesting elements including vehicle skins, 20 Tier Skips, a BlackCell operator, exclusive content and a bunch of other exciting rewards. Those who opt for the standard edition will receive two new characters in the form of Valeria and Alejandro.

The update shall introduce two new weapons in the game, namely the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle and the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle. Once you complete all the sectors, you will get several interesting rewards along with Operator Skins.