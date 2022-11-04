Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Players Wish For Camo Progression To Become A Standard Feature

Ever since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released on October 28, fans have been constantly discussing their thoughts on the different modes in the game.

One of the most prominent aspects of the Call of Duty title has been its multiplayer mode. The new game in the series has brought in several interesting elements that have caught the fancy of most players.

One of the most significant changes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been the revamped weapon camouflage progression. While some of the other features might have generated mixed feedback, this is one change that has been accepted by everyone with open arms. Owing to its well-oiled multiplayer system and lucrative rewards, a large number of players are hoping for the MW2 camo framework to be a standard feature in the series.

The concept unlockable camo for weapons being associated with challenges was introduced in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in the year 2007. These challenges provided a level of in-game progression and made it possible to aim for a bunch of hip-fire kills and headshot kills using a weapon. It also offered players a plethora of in-game weapon skins that could be used for a particular weapon.

The aforementioned system has evolved greatly over the years and has been offering players several interesting Mystery Camo Challenges. Every game has offered something new and unique in this regard. Call of Duty 4 offered players a Gold camo for unlocking camo skins associated with specific weapons. Black Ops 2 offered the unique Diamond camouflage for receiving Gold on weapons that happen to be of the same classification. Submachine guns and assault rifles, for instance, are of the same classification.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare made things for exciting for players by offering a royalty camo for players who managed to unlock Gold for every single weapon in the game. Whenever things have got a little tedious, these elements have helped in breaking the monotony associated with the game. By bringing in changes regularly, MW2’s camo system has lived up to the standards of the history and core framework of Call of Duty camos.