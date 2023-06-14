Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Will Get To See Significant Gameplay Changes In The Fourth Season

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be offering a lot of interesting content to both new and older players!

Fans are looking forward to Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for various reasons. Among other things, the fourth season will mark the implementation of several important gameplay changes. While the first game received a lot of popularity, it was criticized by a section of fans as well. However, most players enjoyed all that it offered and were satisfied with the overall experience.

With Warzone 2, players were introduced to a bunch of new elements. Many of the things that players enjoyed in the first game were missing from Warzone 2. While Infinity Ward and Raven made an attempt to reintroduce players to some of the elements used in the original game, there was a lot that players expected to be done. Now, with the arrival of Season 4, players might get the opportunity to relive the experience of playing the original game.

According to a report published by Insider Gaming, several major changes will be introduced in Season 4. AI will no longer be a part of the strongholds and efforts are being made to retool strongholds in a big way. Players can look forward to several important changes in the core gameplay.

The optimal health will now be 150 instead of 100. When a player wears full-fledged armor, their health would be at 300HP. Content creators and gaming influencers who had a chance to preview season 4 have stated that a lot of the movements in the game felt much faster. However, by the time the final version arrives, things might be different.

The reports also suggest that players will get the chance to rejoin a match after getting disconnected from it. Players can also look forward to a map called Vondel which is said to be more compact than Al Mazrah but more elaborate than Ashika Island.