Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – New Leak Suggests The Return of Vanguard Map

The Vanguard map was one of the redeeming features of the 2021 released game and its presence will definitely make Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 a more exciting title to try out!

Das Haus was one of the most remarkable maps to feature in Call of Duty: Vanguard which came out in the year 2021. As per a new leak, the Vanguard map could be making a comeback to the franchise with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The game, which is halfway through its season, has now rolled out its mid-season Reloaded update. While the new 6v6 map has been added to the map, this new update also marks the comeback of The Boys’ crossover. Players have now been introduced to Firecracker and A-Train as playable operators.

When Call of Duty: Vanguard was launched on 5 November 2021. The game, which had a World War 2 setting to it, did not receive a very good response from fans. While many felt let down by its story, there were many who had issues with its setting not being fleshed out properly. The Das Haus multiplayer map, however, was something most players liked.

New Multiplayer Playlists for #MW3 – Das Haus 24/7

– Greece E. Meat 24/7

– Meat Haus 24/7

– Rusty Meat 24/7D

– Rusty Shipmeat 24/7

– Ship Haus 24/7

– Shipmeat 24/7

– Shoot the Ship Haus 24/7

– Shoot the Ship Yes, Das Haus from Vangoated is returning to #MW3! pic.twitter.com/gCVfEaDYuP — Semtex (@SemtexLeaks) January 17, 2024

Now that the Vanguard map is all set to make a comeback to the franchise, fans are bound to be excited about it. On X, a leaker who identifies themselves as SemtexLeaks, shared screenshots featuring a list of multiplayer playlists that are expected to be a part of Modern Warfare 3 in the near future. The Das Haus map found a mention in the same list. The game has had several smaller maps in the form of Rust and Shipment and the addition of the Das Haus map would make it more dynamic.

Though the gaming studio has not confirmed anything as yet, there is a strong chance of the Vanguard map making a comeback in the second season of the game. Whenever a new season of Call of Duty arrives, it introduces a new map to players. Since Sledgehammer has taken up a commitment to put together new original maps for the upcoming seasons, there is a possibility of Das Haus being tied up with a 6v6 map that has not been introduced in the game yet.