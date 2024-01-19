Oppo F25 to Launch Next Month; Likely to be the Rebranded Oppo Reno11 F

OPPO Reno11 and the OPPO Reno11 Pro were recently released worldwide. Oppo will now extend its Reno11 series of smartphones by releasing the Oppo Reno11 F.

The rumors suggest that the forthcoming Oppo Reno11 F will debut in Indonesia on 24th February 2024. The phone is available for pre-order in Indonesia. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has mentioned that this phone will debut as the OPPO F25 in India next month. The OPPO F25 would be the successor to the OPPO F23 which was released in May 2023.

Oppo Reno11 F Expected Specifications

A launch poster about the Oppo Reno11 F has been shared on X. It reveals some of the key specs of the device. Apart from the poster, detailed specifications have also been revealed online.

Exclusive ⭐ Oppo Reno 11 F will launch as Oppo F25 in India next month.#Oppo #OppoReno11F #OppoF25 pic.twitter.com/KtYj2z6gQX — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 16, 2024

Design and Display

The phone’s design would feature Oppo Dynamic Island. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display could include a 10-bit panel. The display may support features like HDR10+, FHD+ resolution and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It would support a refresh rate of 120Hz and will have a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio.

Camera

The rear camera system of the Oppo Reno11 F will include a 64MP OV64B primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (with a Sony IMX355 sensor). The 32MP front camera would contain a Sony IMX615 sensor.

Other specifications

Oppo Reno11 F is likely to be available in three color options (pink, green, and blue). The device will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor which is coupled with a Mali G68 GPU. The storage capacity is 256 GB and is paired with 8GB RAM. The RAM is expandable by another 8GB and the phone comes with Android 14-based ColorOS 14. The built-in 5000mAh battery would support 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Smart charging may be implemented.

The phone is expected to support IP65 dust and water resistance. The device is anticipated to include software like Antenna Power Enhancement and A.I. Network Selection. Some of the other features are file dock smart touch, smart image matting, Aquamorfik themes, Aquamorfik sound, and O-Reality audio.