Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Gets Android 14 Update; Galaxy A53 and Galaxy Z Flip Gets January 2024 Security Update

The Android 14 update has now reached the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy Z Flip have received the latest January 2024 security updates.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has already received the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update. The brand has now rolled out the Android 14 update for these tablets in South Korea. The update’s firmware version is T225NKOU6DWL9 and its download size is approx. 1.5GB. It is anticipated that the update will be released to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite owners in other countries in the upcoming few weeks. The users of this tablet in South Korea can check for the update from the Settings app and then navigate to the Software update section.

Also Read: Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 Series: Samsung Rolls Out January 2024 Security Update in Europe

Galaxy A53

Samsung continues to roll out the latest security updates to its phones and tablets. It has now released the January 2024 security update to the Galaxy A53 in the USA and Europe. The update has been rolled out to phones in countries like France, Croatia, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and the UK. This update will be rolled out to more European countries soon.

In Europe, this update has the firmware version – A536BXXS8DWL5. Moreover, this update is available for the Galaxy A53’s carrier-locked version too. The corresponding firmware version is A536USQS9DXA4.

This new update includes the January 2024 security patch that solves more than 75 security vulnerabilities detected in the earlier software version.

Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE Get Security Updates

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung has been working on releasing the latest January 2024 security update since early January 2024. The update has now reached the brand’s mid-range and high-end smartphones. The original Galaxy Z Flip in Europe has now obtained this latest security update. The update’s firmware version for the Galaxy Z Flip is F700FXXSEKWL1. The update too contains the January 2024 security patch that fixes over 75 security flaws discovered in the previous software versions.