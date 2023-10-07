Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Provides Players With Free Beta Codes

This is a golden opportunity for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 fans to get beta codes for free!

Activision and Sledgehammer Games are offering beta codes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players at zero cost. These beta codes will be available for free for those who have pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As ardent fans are aware, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta will be organized over the course of two weekends. During the open beta period, players who own a PC or an Xbox will get the chance to book a slot for themselves.

Modern Warfare 3 is quite a special game for those who have enjoyed playing the original Modern Warfare 2 which came out in 2009. In this game, players will witness a homage being made to the 2009 game. Apart from a bunch of returning games, the game will also mark the comeback of the dreaded antagonist Vladimir Makarov. The game will also offer a fresh approach on the ‘No Russian’ level.

The Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer, which was launched recently, focused quite extensively on returning maps like Estate, Rust and Favela. PlayStation owners, who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3, will get a chance to go through these classic maps from October 6 to October 7. Even the ones who have not pre-ordered the game will have the chance to get a Modern Warfare 3 beta code for free and use it on any platform they wish to.

Through its official X account, Call of Duty is offering as many as 25,000 Modern Warfare 3 beta codes to fans. This has largely happened as its PlayStation beta early access post received more than 5,000 retweets. If somebody wishes to experience the beta version of Modern Warfare 3, all they need to do is click on the giveaway link, log into their official Call of Duty account and get their platform and location registered in order to receive a code. In case the player registers for a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 code, they will get access to the early access beta and the other open betas. Those who are using a PC or an Xbox will have to wait till October 12 when the second beta weekend arrives.

Because of the humungous demand for them, the beta codes for Modern Warfare 3 are not expected to be around for long. However, the open beta will be accessible to all PlayStation gamers between October 8 and October 10. From October 14 to October 16, the Modern Warfare 3 open beta will be available to players across all platforms.