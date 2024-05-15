Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Rumored to Have a Crossover with Fallout

A recent leak about the popular Call of Duty title ushers some good news for its fans.

The leak hints at Call of Duty likely to have a crossover with another well-received title Fallout. Modern Warfare 3 from Call of Duty is also anticipated to have crossovers with other titles like The Crow and Gundam, thereby expanding its collaborations list.

A post by CODWarfareForm on the popular X platform mentions the crossover of MW 3 with the above-mentioned titles in Season 4. This crossover is bound to give players opportunities to enjoy new experiences and content.

Previous Collaborations or Crossovers of Modern Warfare 3

Crossover is not new to Call of Duty with several collaborations with well-known titles in the past. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is no exception and has had many crossovers since its inception.

Earlier this year, players were welcomed with a teaming up between Modern Warfare 3 and The Walking Dead. There was also another unexpected collaboration that saw MW 3 operators getting transformed into Warhammer 40K characters.

Movie buffs and Call of Duty fans were treated to content from the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Dune: Part 2 cinemas in Modern Warfare 3.

Fallout has had an increased player count across all its games, even older titles such as Fallout Tactics, after its Amazon Prime Video adaptation. Similarly, Gundam has several popular titles apart from Gundam Extreme Versus Maxiboost ON and Gundam Versus apart from many anime and manga adaptations. The Crow is an upcoming film about a murdered musician who is revived to settle scores for the death of his fiancée and himself.

As of date, there is no definite date about when the collaborations of MW 3 with Fallout, Gundam, and The Crow will take place. There is also no information about what the collaborations will offer. However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 is slated to be released in early summer or late spring. As fans wait for further information, the next Call of Duty reveal is expected to happen at the Xbox showcase coming up this summer.