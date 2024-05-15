Realme GT 6T Spotted on Geekbench and Launching in India Next Week

The Realme GT 6T was spotted on Geekbench with the model number RMX3853.

According to the listing, the smartphone scores 1,801 points and 4,499 points in the single-core and multi-core segments respectively. Realme GT 6T has also made its appearance on the NBTC database and the FCC certifications.

A marketing poster by the company suggests that the smartphone could be a rebranding of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE that made its debut recently for the Chinese market. The smartphone is speculated to have a big vapor cooling chamber system.

Size, Display and Poster

Going by the FCC certification listing, the smartphone will have a size of 162 x 75.1 x 8.5 mm and a weight of 191 g. It is expected that the handset will come with a curved display panel featuring a centered punch-hole notch.

A new poster indicates that the smartphone will sport a dual camera setup that could be a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS as well as an 8 MP ultrawide shooter. It is possible that there will be a 32 MP Sony IMX615 snapper for selfies.

RAM, Processor and Software

According to the Geekbench listing, the Realme GT 6T will have 12 GB RAM support. The smartphone will feature an octa-core processor with a maximum clocking frequency of 2.80 GHz. The reference to the motherboard as ‘pineapple’ hints that the smartphone could house a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The chipset is likely to be integrated with an Adreno 732 GPU.

The handset will run on Android 14 OS that will be layered with the manufacturer’s Realme UI 5.0.

Battery and Connectivity

The FCC Certification confirms that the smartphone will have a 5500 mAh battery with 120 W SuperVOOC charging.

It is expected that the handset will support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, a USB port, and NFC. The smartphone will mostly have an IP 65 rating.

The Realme GT 6T will be available in India next week exclusively through Amazon. The base model is likely to be priced at around Rs.31,999. This smartphone will be the first GT series smartphone from the manufacturer in the country after two years.