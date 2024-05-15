OnePlus Ace 3 Pro May Have a 6,100 mAh Battery with 100 W Charging

In the recent past, several details have been leaked about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone.

The most recent leak of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro gives an insight into what battery can be expected in the smartphone.

Battery Specifications

According to the most recent leak by Digital Chat Station, an upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to have a dual-cell battery with 2,970 mAh and 2,790 mAh capacity. This indicates that the total rated value is 5,940 mAh while the typical value is around 6,100 mAh. He goes on to add that the battery would support 100 W charging.

Although he does not mention the name of the smartphone, he is likely referring to the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. In an earlier post, he said that the smartphone may have a 5,800 mAh battery with 100 W charging.

Display and Body

Earlier reports about the smartphone including one by the same tipster indicate that the smartphone may come with a 6.78-inch curved-edge OLED 8T BOE LTPO panel. The screen will support a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution.

The smartphone will have a glass back and a metal middle frame with a new coating process.

Ace 3 Pro RAM, Processor, and Camera

Earlier tipoffs hint at the handset housing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 16 GB RAM under the hood along with 1 TB storage. Tipster DCS had in a previous post mentioned that there may be a 24 GB RAM variant.

Going by a statement by Digital Chat Station, the smartphone will have a triple-camera setup including the 50 MP main camera with OIS support in the top left corner. There is no information on whether there would be a 2x telephoto camera. The primary lens is speculated to be an IMX 890 sensor.

There is no information about a global release of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro especially as the Ace 2 Pro was an exclusive China release. The smartphone is scheduled to arrive in the third quarter of this year although the exact launch date is yet to be known.