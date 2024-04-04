Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Feature Two Classic Weapons of the Past

Fans are eagerly waiting to know details of the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. A recent leak by a data miner indicates that the game will feature the Kar98k and SPAS-12 iconic weapons.

He claims to have found files that reference weapons with the codenames kappa98 and spapa12. Following this reveal, there have been speculations that the codenames refer to the Kar98k and SPAS-12 weapons that were found in earlier versions of the game after which they were not to be found for a long time.

Call of Duty has been around for two decades and has featured several iconic weapons that are remembered for good as well as bad reasons. The above-mentioned data miner has claimed to have found certain files related to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that hint the game will incorporate the Kar98k and SPAS-12 iconic weapons from the past.

The Kar98K became popular as a WWII German bolt-action rifle. The weapon was considered to be the best option when a sniper was needed. On the other hand, the SPAS weapon soon found itself becoming the favorite shotgun.

Last Appearance of Kar98k and SPAS-12

Both iconic weapons have made their presence in several Call of Duty titles. The Kar98k became popular in Call of Duty 2 and was last spotted in Vanguard. On the other hand, the SPAS-12 was not to be found after its availability in the Black Ops Cold War title.

If the above speculations are accurate, it is very likely that gamers will find them featured in a future update of the Modern Warfare tile.

Other Codenamed Weapons

The data miner has found other codenamed weapons like the pcharlie 9 and the kpappa50. The pcharlie9 weapon is hinted to be the P90 or the PC9 Carbine while the kpappa50 weapon could refer to the Keltec P50.