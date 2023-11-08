Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Video Showcases Mystery Box Weapons

The return of this classic feature is one of the reasons why fans are looking forward to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is being looked forward to for multiple reasons. Apart from bringing the Zombies mode back in the franchise after a long time, the much-awaited game shall also re-introduce the Mystery Box feature. While one knew that the Mystery Box would feature both new and returning weapons, a new video confirms the contents of this much-talked-about Mystery Box. Players will get to explore the Mystery Box properly when the game releases on November 10.

The Zombies mode was first introduced in Call of Duty: World at War which came out in 2008. The mode featured in different seasons and was appreciated by a large section of the franchise’s player base. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the mode is expected to have an open-world setting to it. Here, the players will get the opportunity to join hands with other squads to put up a fight against the undead.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will continue to have some classic features that one had come across in the games launched as a part of this series. The Mystery Box, of course, is one of those classic features. For the uninitiated, the Mystery Box has been designed as a random weapon generator that operates at specific points on the map. Through this box, players get the opportunity to acquire a bunch of otherworldly weapons.

The aforementioned video, which has been shared via the Charlie Intel Twitter account, showcases all the weapons that players will have access to through the Mystery Box in the upcoming game. Though the names of the weapons are not spelled out, one could spot weapons like the MTZ 556 and the FR 5.56 assault rifles, the SVCH 8.6 sniper-rifle and the UMP45 submachine gun in the video. In the Mystery Box, players can also look forward to seeing a sickle, crossbow and rocket launcher.

Mystery Box in Modern Warfare Zombies. pic.twitter.com/tdfxZcvcc7 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 4, 2023

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will work towards taking the Dark Aether storyline forward and feature Victor Zakhaev as the main antagonist. Along with Zakhaev, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also mark the comeback of another antagonist in the form of Vladimir Makarov. The comeback of these popular characters should play an important role in getting a large number of players hooked on the game.