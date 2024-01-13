Vivo V30 (V2318) Obtains Thailand’s NBTC Certification Ahead of Launch

The forthcoming Vivo V30 has already obtained several certifications namely UAE’s TDRA, Taiwan’s NCC, Indonesia’s SDPPI and TKDN, Bluetooth SIG, and Geekbench.

The device has now obtained NBTC certification which indicates its imminent launch. Vivo V30 has made an appearance in the NBTC’s database with model number V2318. The certificate number is B38002-24.

Vivo V30 specifications

The key specifications of the upcoming V30 smartphone are discussed below.

Display and Design

The Vivo V30 is expected to boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a curved edge design. The display supports 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 395 PPI density. The phone’s design could feature a plastic frame, glass back, and glass front.

Camera

The device is likely to have a 50MP front camera that supports a dual-LED flash and autofocus. Its rear camera system would consist of an Aura-LED flash, an OIS-enabled 50MP main camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The image resolution and video resolution could be 1080p and 1080p@30fps respectively.

Other specifications

V30 could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S18 phone.

The V30 smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen3 chip, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and Adreno 619 GPU. It will operate on FunTouch OS powered Android 14. An in-display fingerprint sensor would be included.

The device could support IP54 rating, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, and USB Type-C 2.0. It may support data connectivity speeds like HSPA, LTE-A, and 5G and is likely to include a Dual SIM slot (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by).

Vivo V30 Pro Expected Specifications

Along with V30, the brand is also preparing to launch V30 Pro. It is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z processor, Android v14 OS, 6.79-inch display, 4800mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.