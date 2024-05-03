Call of Duty Rolls Out Third Season Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Reload

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have just launched their season 3 mid-season reloads.

The reloaded games offer gamers new content for players to lay their hands on and experience. There will additionally be two new maps and two new modes for gamers to explore in the 3rd season of Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone.

New Modes and Maps

The new modes offered by the Season 3 reloaded Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are Minefield and Escort. Both modes are available as game modes. The Minefield mode presents players with an explosive gameplay experience.

In Minefield mode, eliminated players cast a proximity mine on their dead bodies. The mine gets activated when their teammates step on them and blast some small maps like Shipment, Meat, and Stash House in the game. Escort mode offers strategic challenges and is a payload-like mode. The attacking team stands near a MAW device to push it to three hack points even as the defending team tries to prevent it. Each team will be presented with attack and defense rounds.

The reloaded versions of the games also present the two new Grime and Checkpoint maps. Both the maps are offered as 6×6 core maps. Grime is a medium-sized map set in a graffiti-covered London dock area where gamers pit against one another. On the other hand, Checkpoint is a multiplayer map that portrays Rebirth Island.

New Content Offerings

There is a new story mission, Rainmaker Warlord, for gamers to check out. There are also a couple of new schematics – recharging Golden Mask Filters and Dead Wire Detonators. Players are also offered new operator packs.

As Season 3 is halfway through, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone fans can start looking forward to getting details about Season 4 sometime in May. Moreover, Xbox has already announced the time and date of its June showcase which is expected to be a follow-up revealing the next Call of Duty title assumed to be Black Ops 6.